Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 13-20, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Isshin Japanese 84 2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 05/13/2026 Koi Sushi and Thai 91 102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2026 Perry's Steakhouse and Grille 91 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 05/15/2026 Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant 92 209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 05/18/2026 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room 93 130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.