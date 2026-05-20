Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 20, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 13-20, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Isshin Japanese842080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine05/13/2026
Koi Sushi and Thai91102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2026
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille915028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine05/15/2026
Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant92209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up05/18/2026
1799 Kitchen & Bar Room93130 2nd Ave N Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/14/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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