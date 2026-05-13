Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 6-13 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant
|60
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Taqueria Jalisco
|73
|595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/06/2026
|Bheema Indian Cuisine
|74
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/12/2026
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|75
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/11/2026
|Cracker Barrel #134
|83
|4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|85
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|05/08/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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