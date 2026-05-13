Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 6-13 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant 60 209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Taqueria Jalisco 73 595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/06/2026 Bheema Indian Cuisine 74 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/12/2026 La Tapatia Mobile #2 75 111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/11/2026 Cracker Barrel #134 83 4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 05/08/2026 Asuka Japanese Steakhouse 85 2029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 05/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.