Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for May 13, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 6-13  2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Uncle Julio's Mexican Restaurant60209 Franklin Road Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Taqueria Jalisco73595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/06/2026
Bheema Indian Cuisine745024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/12/2026
La Tapatia Mobile #275111 Grenadier Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/11/2026
Cracker Barrel #134834210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine05/08/2026
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse852029 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine05/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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