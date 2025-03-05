Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 5, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 5, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Pancho's Place 60 176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 Jade Wok 72 7026 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 02/28/2025 Frothy Monkey 82 125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/25/2025 Aha Indian Grill 85 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/26/2025 O'charley's #214 88 1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 Wendy's 89 1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/03/2025 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 92 4910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025 Just Love Coffee - McEwen 93 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 03/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

