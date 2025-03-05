Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 5, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 25 to March 5, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Pancho's Place60176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
Jade Wok727026 City Center Way. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine02/28/2025
Frothy Monkey82125 5th Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine02/25/2025
Aha Indian Grill853015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine02/26/2025
O'charley's #214881202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
Wendy's891609 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine03/03/2025
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill924910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025
Just Love Coffee - McEwen934031 Aspen Grove Dr #138 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up03/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

