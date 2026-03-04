Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 4, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from February 25 to March 4, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Gyros King 70 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/26/2026 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service 88 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/27/2026 FOZZY'S COOLSPRING 89 600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 FOZZY'S COOLSPRING bar 91 600a Frazier Dr 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/03/2026 Oscar's Taco Shop 91 188 Front St Suite 114 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 03/02/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

