Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Bunganut Pig
|78
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Scout's Pub
|83
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Kokomo Trading Company
|85
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Scout's Pub Bar
|92
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service, Routine
|03/18/2025
|Bawarchi Biryani Point
|94
|625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/21/2025
|Pei Wei Asian Diner
|94
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service, Follow-Up
|03/20/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
