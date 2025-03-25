Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Bunganut Pig781143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Scout's Pub83158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Kokomo Trading Company85158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Scout's Pub Bar92158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service, Routine03/18/2025
Bawarchi Biryani Point94625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067Food Service, Follow-Up03/21/2025
Pei Wei Asian Diner94101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service, Follow-Up03/20/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

