Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 25, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for March 18-25, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Bunganut Pig 78 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Scout's Pub 83 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Kokomo Trading Company 85 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Scout's Pub Bar 92 158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service, Routine 03/18/2025 Bawarchi Biryani Point 94 625 bakers Bridge Ave Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/21/2025 Pei Wei Asian Diner 94 101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service, Follow-Up 03/20/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email