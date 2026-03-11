Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 11, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from March 4-11, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Burger Up 69 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 La Quinta Inn Food #1034 82 4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 Churchill's 83 7180 Nolensville Rd 1B Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Salad Works 86 4935 Main St. Ste. 7-195 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/05/2026 The Taco Shop 86 9040 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 03/06/2026 Mojo's Tacos 89 2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 03/09/2026 Great Wall 91 4825 E. Main St. #8 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/04/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

