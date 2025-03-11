Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for March 11, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 5-11, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Restaurant Score Address Inspection Date Cali Burrito Mexican Grill Inc. 84 4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/06/2025 Salad Works 84 5201 Port Royal Road Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 03/05/2025 The Chile Burrito Co. 94 330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/10/2025 Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen 94 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 03/06/2025 Pancho's Place 94 176 Watson Glenn Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 03/05/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

