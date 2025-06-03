Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 3, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from May 27 to June 3, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Bridge Bar Auxiliary 88 6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 05/29/2025 Brown Bag Cool Springs 93 420 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 135 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 05/30/2025 Perry's Steakhouse and Grille 94 5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 05/27/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

