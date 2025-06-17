Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for June 17, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from June 10-17, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Circa 87 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 06/13/2025 Circa Bar 93 1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 06/13/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

