Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for July 21, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from July 11-21, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Jefferson's 55 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Dickey's Barbecue Pit 84 8113 Moores Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Stacked Express 85 1800 Galleria Blvd.ste.3010 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/17/2025 Jefferson's Bar 91 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 07/11/2025 Pei Wei Asian Diner 92 101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 07/18/2025 Greek Cafe 93 2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email