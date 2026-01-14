Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Jan. 14, 2026

Michael Carpenter
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from January 7-14, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Cadence Academy Kitchen767140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Aubrey's843091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine01/09/2026
Outlanders857215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine01/12/2026
Jasmine918105 Moores Lane STE-1500 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up01/09/2026
Ichiddo Ramen941709 Galleria Blvd Ste 1035 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up01/08/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

