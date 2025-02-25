Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 25, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 18-25, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Date Jersey Mike's 85 1010 Murfreesboro Rd., ste. 150, Franklin, TN 37064 02/24/2025 Marcos Pizza 85 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116, Spring Hill, TN 37174 02/18/2025 Acapulco Mexican Grill 94 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1, Spring Hill, TN 37174 02/18/2025 Grays First Floor Bar 94 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064 02/20/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

