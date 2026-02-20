Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Feb. 20, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from February 4-20, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date La Michoacana Express 74 4910 Main St suite 116 37174 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 HEI Schools Franklin Food 85 621 Bradley Court Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 02/12/2026 Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant 87 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 02/17/2026 Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine 87 7175 Nolensville STE 100 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 02/13/2026 Bubbakoo's Burritos 88 5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 02/18/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

