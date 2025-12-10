Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from December 3-10, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant 89 603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/05/2025 Troubadour Speakeasy Kitchen 91 8200 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 12/09/2025 Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs 94 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 12/08/2025 Canos Fresh Mexican Grill 94 7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 12/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

