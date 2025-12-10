Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for Dec. 10, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from December 3-10, 2025. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant89603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/05/2025
Troubadour Speakeasy Kitchen918200 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine12/09/2025
Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs941634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up12/08/2025
Canos Fresh Mexican Grill947008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine12/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

