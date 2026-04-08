Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 1-8, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Cracker Barrel #530 67 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026 The Grove Manor House Grill 76 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 04/02/2026 Mad For Galbi 91 7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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