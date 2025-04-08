Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 1-8, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Type
|Chill Spot
|71
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027
|04/02/2025
|Food Service - Routine
|Gyros King
|78
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064
|04/02/2025
|Food Service - Routine
|Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea
|91
|443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 37067
|04/04/2025
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe
|91
|1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|04/03/2025
|Food Service - Routine
|Mexicali Grill
|92
|1724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027
|04/01/2025
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|Bluefin Sushi & Thai
|93
|210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027
|04/07/2025
|Food Service - Follow-Up
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
