Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 8, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 1-8, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDateType
Chill Spot71330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 3702704/02/2025Food Service - Routine
Gyros King783046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 3706404/02/2025Food Service - Routine
Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea91443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 3706704/04/2025Food Service - Follow-Up
Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe911710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 3706204/03/2025Food Service - Routine
Mexicali Grill921724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 3702704/01/2025Food Service - Follow-Up
Bluefin Sushi & Thai93210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood TN 3702704/07/2025Food Service - Follow-Up

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

