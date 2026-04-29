Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2026

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 22-29, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast
|78
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Cano's
|80
|1514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs
|87
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Penn Station Subs
|89
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Sakura Franklin INC
|92
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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