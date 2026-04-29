Home Business Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2026

Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 29, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health inspections

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 22-29, 2026. Not all low scores are bad; these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast781738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Cano's801514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs871634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Penn Station Subs89102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Sakura Franklin INC92595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/24/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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