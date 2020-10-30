Low-Scoring Game Between Lipscomb And BGA

The Battle Ground Academy Wildcats hosted Lipscomb in their final game of the 2020 regular season. BGA entered play at 4-3 after beating Lincoln County last week 41-7.

The Wildcats struggled to get going tonight and ultimately fell to Lipscomb 21-7.

The first quarter ended scoreless as both teams were figuring each other out. Then with about six minutes left in the first half, Lipscomb scored a rushing touchdown from Broome to go up 7-0. That would be the only first half scoring in the game.

Out of the halftime break, Lipscomb added another touchdown from Broome to increase their lead to 14-0. Late in the third quarter, BGA blocked a punt from Lipscomb and recovered it in the end zone for at Wildcat touchdown.

Lipscomb’s Lyles returned the following kickoff for a touchdown to regain the 14 point lead at 21-7. The fourth quarter was back and forth but nothing on the scoreboard changed and Lipscomb escaped with a win.

