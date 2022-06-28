Low Blood Supply Leads to New Hours at Blood Assurance’s Williamson County Location

Blood Assurance’s donation center in Williamson County is permanently expanding its hours due to the need for additional blood collections.

Beginning Saturday, July 2, the donation center at 600a Frazier Drive in Cool Springs, will welcome blood donors Monday-Saturday, versus being open only three days a week.

The new hours are:

Monday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (open first and third Saturday of the month)

Sunday: Closed

The donation center first opened its doors in August 2021. It is still the only fixed location in Williamson County where individuals can donate lifesaving blood, plasma, platelets and double red blood cells. The 3,000-square-foot building features three donor screening rooms, eight donor beds, a refreshment area and a training room for new employees, such as phlebotomists. Since its opening, the Cool Springs location has been one of the nonprofit’s busiest in Middle Tennessee.

“The support we’ve seen from the Williamson County community has been nothing short of remarkable,” according to Jerry Antoine, Blood Assurance’s regional director of operations.

Although the donation center may be busy, the blood supply in Middle Tennessee remains critically low. On Friday, Blood Assurance had less than a two-day’s supply of O-negative and A-negative blood on its shelves.

“Expanding the hours is a no-brainer. This change will lead to additional collections that will benefit patients in our local hospitals, such as those being treated at Williamson Medical Center,” said Antoine. “With the continued support from the residents of Williamson County, we are confident we can boost those supply numbers.”

Donors can schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are always accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.