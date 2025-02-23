Loveless Events Launches Southern Sweethearts Wedding Giveaway

Loveless Events is hosting a wedding giveaway. One deserving couple in Middle Tennessee will win an all-expense-paid wedding in the Loveless Cafe’s charming Harpeth Room!

Loveless will partner with vendors from around Middle Tennessee to provide the perfect day for the Southern Sweethearts Wedding Giveaway, including details such as:

– A beautiful and intimate setting for up to 50 guests in the Harpeth Room

– Loveless Events award-winning catering team

– A Champagne Toast

– Wedding Cake

– Rentals & Décor

– Florals

– Photographer

– Hair & Makeup

– Dress Credit

– Suit Rental Credit

– Invitations

– Honeymoon Night

The giveaway opened on Feb. 14, 2025, and closes on March 31, 2025. Eligible couples residing in Middle Tennessee can enter to win using this link. Once the winning couple is selected, the wedding will take place in the Fall of 2025.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email