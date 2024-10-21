Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meals Packs are Now Available to Order

The Loveless Cafe’s Thanksgiving Meal Packs provide families with a delicious, southern comfort Thanksgiving meal. This year, the Cafe offers customers an option to order sides a la carte (three minimum), so they do not have to purchase a full meal if they have the turkey handled. Reserve your meal pack here.

The meal packs include:

· Fresh-Roasted Carved Turkey – 60 oz.

· Homemade Brown Gravy – 1 pint

· Bourbon Cranberry Relish – 1/2 pint

· Cornbread Dressing – 1 quart

· Our World-Famous Biscuits – 1 tray of 15

· Blackberry, Peach and Strawberry Preserves – 6 oz. each

· Your choice of three homemade sides or choose three sides a la carte– 1 quart each.

Choose between:

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Creamed Corn

Macaroni and Cheese

Slow-Cooked Green Beans

Hashbrown Casserole

Cornbread Dressing

Reheating Instructions

There is also an option to add whole pies to any meal pack, or they can be ordered separately for hosts or guests who want to bring a special treat without the hassle of baking. Whole pie options include:

· Apple Pie

· Chess Pie

· Fudge Pie

· Pumpkin Pie

· Steeplechase Pie

