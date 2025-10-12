Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Packs Now Available

The Loveless Cafe’s Thanksgiving Meal Packs are back, providing families with a delicious, Southern-style Thanksgiving meal without the hassle. The meal pack feeds four to six people and is priced at $139.99. Customers can select their pickup date and time after ordering at https://lovelesscafe.com/product/thanksgiving-meal-packs/.

The meal packs include:

Fresh-Roasted Carved Turkey – 60 oz.

Homemade Brown Gravy – 1 pint

Bourbon Cranberry Relish – 1/2 pint

Cornbread Dressing – 1 quart

Our World-Famous Biscuits – 1 tray of 15

Blackberry, Peach and Strawberry Preserves – 6 oz. each

Your choice of three homemade sides – 1 quart each. Choose between:

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Creamed Corn

Macaroni and Cheese

Slow-Cooked Green Beans

Hashbrown Casserole

Cornbread Dressing

Reheating Instructions

The Cafe is also offering customers the option to order sides (a minimum of three) and pies à la carte, so they don’t have to purchase a full meal if they have the turkey handled! This year, your audience can serve up a Loveless-level Thanksgiving spread, just like this one, without the stress or time in the kitchen.

