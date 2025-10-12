Loveless Cafe Thanksgiving Meal Packs Now Available

The Loveless Cafe’s Thanksgiving Meal Packs are back, providing families with a delicious, Southern-style Thanksgiving meal without the hassle. The meal pack feeds four to six people and is priced at $139.99. Customers can select their pickup date and time after ordering at https://lovelesscafe.com/product/thanksgiving-meal-packs/.
The meal packs include:
Fresh-Roasted Carved Turkey – 60 oz.
Homemade Brown Gravy – 1 pint
Bourbon Cranberry Relish – 1/2 pint
Cornbread Dressing – 1 quart
Our World-Famous Biscuits – 1 tray of 15
Blackberry, Peach and Strawberry Preserves – 6 oz. each
Your choice of three homemade sides – 1 quart each. Choose between:
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Creamed Corn
Macaroni and Cheese
Slow-Cooked Green Beans
Hashbrown Casserole
Cornbread Dressing
Reheating Instructions
The Cafe is also offering customers the option to order sides (a minimum of three) and pies à la carte, so they don’t have to purchase a full meal if they have the turkey handled! This year, your audience can serve up a Loveless-level Thanksgiving spread, just like this one, without the stress or time in the kitchen.
