Loveless Cafe Offers Valentine Brunch for a Cause

This Valentine’s Day, you can brunch at an iconic biscuit location while helping support a cause.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Loveless Cafe is hosting Valentine’s Day brunch that benefits the American Heart Association.

“I Love You a Brunch” will take place Sunday, Feb. 14, from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including a four-course meal, cocktails, music, a photo booth, and a silent auction.

For every guest and the surrounding community’s health and safety, the event consists of four timeslots with a maximum of 40 people per hour. The brunch will be held in The Barn to allow for ample social distancing.

Tickets are $35 per adult and $17.50 per child and are available until Feb. 10. There is a 10% gratuity fee on top of the ticket price.

A percentage of every ticket sold benefits the American Heart Association, and 100 percent of proceeds from the silent auction will be donated as well.

The menu includes a fruit and cheese plate, followed by Loveless Cafe’s famous biscuits and homemade preserves, chicken and red velvet waffles, hash brown casserole and fresh berries. Guests have a choice of water, coffee, or orange juice and one alcoholic beverage for guests 21 and older.

Just a few spots remain to reserve, make your reservations here. The Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 Hwy 100, Nashville.