Loveless Cafe Now Offering Family Picnic Packs & Outdoor Seating

Nearly 70 years ago, Loveless Cafe founders Lon and Annie Loveless opened their front doors to family, friends and hungry travelers to serve scratch-made meals alongside Highway 100. In addition to offering the gift of a homemade dish, they offered a space for visitors to reconnect.

Today, the Loveless Cafe is getting back to its roots and is now offering a chance for family and friends to convene over their new family Picnic Pack. Visitors are welcome to enjoy the Picnic Pack at the outdoor picnic tables around the Loveless Cafe or at home–just as the founders did nearly 70 years ago! More details on the Picnic Pack below.

Picnic Pack

Serves 4 for $29.99

Choice of 8 pcs. bone-in fried chicken or 1 lb. pulled pork with buns and BBQ sauce

Choice of 2 mouthwatering sides (1 pint each) – turnip greens, creamed corn, coleslaw, fried okra, mac and cheese, green beans, or hashbrown casserole

Choice of sweet or unsweet tea (1/2 gallon)

6 biscuits w/ preserves

Add-on whole pies for $17.99 or banana pudding ($10.99/pint)

You can call to order or place an order through the Loveless Cafe to-go app and pick-up. This does not require any more notice than putting in a regular to-go order. https://togoorder.com/web/555#/o/2/f/1/m/2872//s/147805/items

Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 Hwy 100, Nashville.