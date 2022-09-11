Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway

By
Donna Vissman
-

September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix.

Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.

Seekers must purchase the biscuit mix to find a ticket. Each ticket will be redeemable for a gift card up to $150 and a skip-the-line pass for the Cafe. If you find a golden biscuit ticket, you will be placed at the top of the list for a table at the Loveless Cafe every time you visit.

Participating retailers are:

  1. Batch Nashville
  2. Made in TN (High Notes – The Factory)
  3. Made in TN (L&L Market)
  4. Sister’s Whimzy (Mt. Juliet)
  5. Abode Mercantile
  6. Margaritaville Hotel Nashville
  7. White’s Mercantile Green Hills
  8. White’s Mercantile Franklin
  9. White’s Mercantile 12th South
  10. Katy’s Hallmark Belle Meade
  11. Katy’s Hallmark Brentwood
  12. The Country Gourmet Murfreesboro

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here