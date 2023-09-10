Loveless Cafe Hosts ‘Golden Ticket’ Giveaway

You can win biscuits, gift cards, cookbooks and more from Loveless Cafe. In Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory fashion, one golden ticket will be hidden at local retailers, find locations below. Seekers must purchase a Loveless biscuit mix to find a ticket. At checkout, the employee at the register will hand the customer a chocolate bar with a gold, silver or pink ticket inside the packaging.

Each ticket has unique prizes, including a skip-the-wait pass, where you will be placed at the top of the list for a table at the Loveless Cafe for one visit. The lucky golden ticket winner will win free biscuits for a year!

Participating retailers:

1. Made in TN (L&L Market)

2. Made in TN (Factory)

3. Made in TN (Farmers Market)

4. Made in TN (12 South)

5. White’s Mercantile (12 South)

6. White’s Mercantile (Green Hills)

7. Country Gourmet (Murfreesboro)

8. Abode Mercantile (East Nashville)

9. Sister’s WhimZy (Mt. Juliet)

10. Katy’s Hallmark (Nashville)

11. Happy Place Mercantile (Antioch)

12. Boardable 615 (Dickson)

13. Butter’s Ace Hardware (Nolensville)

Giveaway details:

Golden Biscuit [Grand Prize]

· One (1) year of free biscuits (one case of Biscuit Mix)

· $100 Loveless Cafe Gift Card

· One Skip-the-Wait pass to Loveless Cafe

· One 25 Percent-Off Retail Coupon

· One Biscuit Cutter

· Two 8 oz Loveless Cafe Preserves

· One Loveless Cafe Cookbook

Silver Biscuit [Second Place]

· One Skip-the-Wait pass to the Cafe

· A $25, $50, or $75 Loveless Cafe Gift Card

· One 25 Percent-Off Retail Coupon

· One Biscuit Cutter

· Two 8 oz Loveless Cafe Preserves

· One Loveless Cafe Cookbook

Pink Biscuit [Third Place]

· One Skip-the-Wait pass to Loveless Cafe OR One 25 Percent-Off Retail Coupon