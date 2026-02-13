Love Your Heart: Williamson Health Celebrates Heart Month with Easy, Affordable Screening and Community Education

February marks American Heart Month, a time when communities focus on cardiovascular wellness and prevention. For Williamson Health, this initiative aligns perfectly with their fundamental mission to meet the health care needs of our community providing healthcare that empowers people to live healthier lives.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, but the encouraging news is that much of it is preventable. Through education, early detection, and lifestyle modifications, individuals can significantly reduce their risk and protect their cardiovascular health for years to come.

A Mission-Driven Approach to Heart Health

At Williamson Health, caring for the community means more than treating illness—it means providing the resources, knowledge, and support people need to prevent disease before it starts. This Heart Month, the health system is offering multiple ways for residents to take charge of their cardiovascular wellness, from educational content to affordable screening opportunities.

Expert Conversations on Health Talks

This month, Williamson Health’s podcast series, Health Talks: From the Inside Out, features timely cardiovascular content that helps listeners understand their heart health options.

In the latest episode, “Modern Heart Care: From Prevention to Intervention,” Dr. Brian Long, M.D., interventional cardiologist and chief of cardiology for Williamson Health, takes listeners inside the world of modern heart care. He begins with fascinating insights about the heart and the many subspecialties within cardiology, then offers an in-depth look at interventional cardiology and what happens inside the cath lab. Dr. Long also discusses emergency care during cardiac events and explains why prevention and early detection are essential to long-term heart health.

Coming Up – Looking ahead, listeners can anticipate a new episode featuring Amit Keswani, M.D., interventional cardiologist and chair of the Williamson Health Primary Heart Attack Committee which will be available on February 18.

Find Health Talks here, and on Apple, Spotify, and where you listen to podcasts.

You can also find additional helpful videos on the Williamson Health YouTube channel:

Understanding Your Heart Health Numbers

Health experts emphasize that prevention starts with knowing your risk. Research shows that most middle-aged and young adults have at least one risk factor for heart disease, whether it’s high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, family history, or being overweight. Having multiple risk factors compounds the danger.

Tracking key numbers—blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar—helps you and your healthcare provider monitor your progress and adjust your prevention strategy as needed.

Affordable Calcium Score Screenings

To make early detection easy and affordable during Heart Month, Williamson Health is offering coronary artery calcium score screenings for just $65 throughout February. This quick CT scan detects calcium buildup in the coronary arteries—an early warning sign that can indicate increased risk for heart attack.

Call (615) 435-5361 by Feb. 28 to schedule your calcium screening.

The screening is ideal for adults ages 40-75 who are at average risk and want to understand their cardiovascular health status. The procedure takes only minutes and requires no referral, though patients should provide their primary care physician’s name when scheduling.

Screenings take place at Williamson Health Imaging on the first floor of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin. Payment is required when scheduling, and as a self-pay screening, it will not be submitted to insurance.

The calcium score results serve as a valuable risk assessment tool that patients should discuss with their physician alongside other health factors and tests. It’s not a substitute for comprehensive medical evaluation, but rather an additional piece of information that can guide prevention strategies.

Taking Action Together

This Heart Month, Williamson Health invites the community to take advantage of these resources—whether that means tuning into an episode of Health Talks, scheduling a calcium score screening, or simply starting the conversation about heart health with your physician.

Five Fun Facts About the Heart

Beats more than 100,000 times a day

Women’s hearts beat faster than men’s

Blood reaches nearly every cell of the body

Pumps about 2,000 gallons of blood every day

Works twice as hard as the leg muscles of a sprinter

Source: Alpine Cardiology

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email