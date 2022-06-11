Love Tacos? This New Taco Place Fights World Hunger With Every Taco Sold

Tacos 4 Life, an Arkansas-grown taco restaurant with a passion for incredible guest service, fresh food and a mission to help end world hunger, announces it opened a new location in Brentwood, Tennessee at 7020 Executive Center Drive.

“We are thankful for the continued support we receive from the Tennessee community. Since opening our first location here, we knew this would be an incredible place for our mission to grow,” said Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “We are excited to partner with Mark and Whitney Cash to open our third Tennessee location and serve the Brentwood community. The Cash’s are the perfect partners to continue raising meals for children in need.”

Tacos 4 Life helps fight world hunger by donating $0.24 per taco, salad, rice bowl, nacho, or quesadilla sold, the equivalent of one meal for a hungry child, to non-profit partner Feed My Starving Children. This initiative is lovingly called Meal 4 Meal by the Tacos 4 Life team. Since its inception, Tacos 4 Life has donated over 22 million meals and has expanded to 20 locations across six states, including Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, and Tennessee.

“Mark and I are so excited to be amongst the first Tacos 4 Life locations in the greater Nashville area,” said Franchisee Whitney Cash. “Being raised in a family restaurant, we acquired a taste for high quality, fresh food at an early age and fell in love with the Tacos 4 Life menu right away! My brother and I have been involved with Feed My Starving Children, Tacos 4 Life’s non-profit partner, for several years making joining the impactful mission an easy decision. We know the Nashville communities will embrace the Tacos 4 Life philosophy and food as quickly as we have!”

The Tacos 4 Life team plans to expand to new markets in the future and is always looking for like-minded people who are ready to extend the brand and mission. All franchise opportunities are available on the Tacos 4 Life website.

About Tacos 4 Life

At Tacos 4 Life we believe every child deserves to run, grow and play without feeling the agony of hunger. In 2009, co-founders Austin and Ashton Samuelson learned that more than 18,000 children die worldwide each day due to hunger-related causes. Austin and Ashton saw world hunger as a solvable problem, leading them to develop a brand where guests come together to create a world where starvation no longer exists.

Tacos 4 Life opened its first location in Conway, AR in 2014. For every taco, salad, quesadilla, rice bowl, or nachos that are sold, 24 cents is donated to Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), Tacos 4 Life’s nonprofit partner. Since 2014, Tacos 4 Life has expanded to new states and communities across the country. As the brand continues to grow, the mission to end world hunger remains the same and the guests continue to make it possible.