Mike Mayernick, Wealth Management Advisor at Mayernick & Associates with Northwestern Mutual in Nashville and Brentwood resident, won the 2019 Invest in Others Global Impact Award, one of five national community service awards recently presented at the 13th Annual Invest in Others Awards Gala in Boston.

Mayernick earned the honor for his charitable work with Love One International, which received a $45,000 donation from the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. Mayernick was one of three national finalists for the award.

Mayernick and his wife, Suzanne, founded Love One International, which serves more than 6,000 children and families a year in the impoverished Masindi District of Uganda, the region from which they adopted their daughter 10 years ago. Mayernick’s goal was to help create the international nonprofit, fund it, grow it and serve the community in order to change the dire circumstances for children and their families. Today, Love One provides life-saving medical and rehabilitative care, food distribution, school tuition, and training in best practices in farming and child care in order to encourage empowerment and sustainability. Love One is now fundraising to build a larger medical recovery center that can serve 100 children.

“We are trying to save lives,” Mayernick said. “There are literally people dying from things than can be prevented. It’s a privilege to help people in need and really rewarding when we can help people who don’t have anything.”

The Invest in Others Awards program recognizes the charitable work of financial advisors in communities across the country and around the world. The Global Impact Award is presented annually to a financial advisor who has made a lasting impact on a community in another country by actively serving as a volunteer for at least three years with a charity whose primary mission is to help those who live outside the United States. Winners are selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration, and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.

