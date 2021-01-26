I Love Juice Bar Celebrates National Green Juice Day January 26

I Love Juice Bar is shining the spotlight on one of its menu staples on Tuesday, Jan. 26: green juice. The brand will have surprises and deals in stores for guests as it celebrates National Green Juice Day at its Gulch, Belle Meade, Berry Hill and Brentwood locations.

The Gulch store (222 11th Ave. S.) will serve as one of the hubs for the day’s festivities, with a balloon arch outside for photo opportunities, a pop-up from local Juice Bar partner Protein Snack Shop, t-shirt giveaways and more. Guests will also be able to take advantage of a special bundle consisting of two Sweet Greens juices and a Protein Snack Shop bar for $15 at each of the Nashville-area stores.

Additionally, the Nashville I Love Juice Bar locations will be surprising a handful of lucky guests with giveaway bundles containing a Sweet Greens juice, $10 Juice Bar gift card, Juice Bar water bottle and two Protein Snack Shop protein bars throughout the day.

“Green juice is something that we strive to make approachable and delicious for all of our guests,” Rachel Layton, Managing Partner of I Love Juice Bar, said. “We want to use this day to have fun and celebrate something that we love that is beneficial for the body.”

I Love Juice Bar stores in Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro will also participate in National Green Juice Day, each offering a bundle of two Sweet Greens juices and a Sweet Greens muffin for $14.

Juice Bar recently launched an overall brand refresh and new menu, which includes favorite juices like Ginger Greens and Sweet Greens, in addition to newcomers Beachy Greens and Leafy Produce.

The brand’s Germantown location is currently transitioning to a space inside the Nashville Farmers’ Market that is slated to open soon. To view the new menu or learn more about I Love Juice Bar, visit www.ilovejuicebar.com.

ABOUT I LOVE JUICE BAR

I Love Juice Bar is a brand that was founded to make nutrition and nourishment accessible to anyone, anywhere. Its smoothies, juices, shots and acai bowls are crafted with approachable flavor profiles made from only wholesome ingredients without added sugars, dairy, syrups or artificial ingredients like ice.

I Love Juice Bar has 32 locations across the country, spanning Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. Its Nashville-area locations include Belle Meade (6000 Hwy. 100, Ste. 101); Berry Hill (522 Heather Pl.); Brentwood (122 Pewitt Drive); Germantown (900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) and the Gulch (222 11th Ave. S.) To learn more about I Love Juice Bar, go to www.ilovejuicebar.com.