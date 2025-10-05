Louis Tomlinson to Perform in Nashville

Following the release of his latest single “Lemonade” and announcement of his third studio album, How Did I Get Here? (out January 23, 2026), internationally acclaimed artist Louis Tomlinson has revealed plans for a 2026 world arena tour. The HOW DID WE GET HERE? The World Tour will reach North American shores on June 3 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC, with 27 additional arena stops across the country, including The Pinnacle in Nashville on June 29.

For all North American tour dates, Artist Presale begins Wednesday, October 8 at 10am local. General on-sale begins Friday, October 10 at 10am local. Fans can visit HERE to register for the presale. For more information, go to: www.louis-tomlinson.com/

On his forthcoming album, Tomlinson reveals: “I sum it up as ‘The record I always deserved to make,” he says. “My bread and butter is my honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. I’m still learning and getting better as a singer and a songwriter. I find it impossible to be complacent; it’s not in my vocabulary. For the first time now, I’m allowing myself to be the artist I’d always hoped to be.”

On the new single, Tomlinson shares: “The most important thing was for the first single to sound ambitious sonically. It had to be big and fun. To me, ‘Lemonade’ really has instant and natural personality. It ended up being the perfect way to begin this chapter.”

Following a run as a member of One Direction, Louis formally introduced himself as a solo artist with Walls [2020]. Two years later, he leveled up on Faith In The Future [2022]. The album hit No.1 in the UK, Spain, Argentina and Belgium and cracked the Top 5 of the US Billboard 200, capturing No.2 on the Top Album Sales Chart, Top Current Album Sales Chart, Top Independent Albums Chart, and Top Vinyl Albums Chart.

