Lotz House to Host Red Cross Blood Drive

Lotz House is proud to partner with the American Red Cross for the ninth annual blood drive on Friday, Nov. 27, commemorating the 156th anniversary of the Battle of Franklin.

“We are devoted to preserving the history of The Battle of Franklin while also making a positive impact on the community,” said Thomas Y. Cartwright, Lotz House executive director. “We are taking this opportunity to honor the lives that were lost in this historic battle 156 years ago, while helping those in the community who are fighting for their lives today.”

To commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Franklin the Lotz House will offer a battlefield walking tour led by Cartwright at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Monday, Nov. 30. This two-hour tour is limited and reservations are required.

Thousands of lives were lost during the Battle of Franklin, and the Lotz House was turned into a makeshift hospital to help the injured. The Lotz House holds this blood drive event annually to honor the memory of the lives that were lost and to help those currently in their own battle.

The blood drive will occur on the Lotz House property at 1111 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tenn. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org. Everyone who attempts to give will receive a voucher for a free tour of the historic home.

The battlefield walking tour will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 and Monday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. until noon and will cost $30 per person. Reservations are required by calling the Lotz House at 615-790-7190 or emailing [email protected]. Tickets are limited.

