Lotz House to Host Illumination for the 159th Birthday for Battle of Franklin

In commemoration of the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Franklin, the Lotz House will host an illumination ceremony on the front lawn of the home, ground zero of the November 30, 1864 Battle of Franklin at 4:30 p.m., the time the battle ensued.

In making the announcement. Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright said, “We have commemorated the anniversary of the Battle Franklin since we opened the Lotz House in 2008. It started with a handful of history enthusiasts working to keep the story alive. We invite the community to the Lotz House to remember those who died, those who survived, and how it changed Franklin and beyond forever.”

The lighting of a luminary will take place on the front steps of the Lotz House at 4:30 p.m. and the community is welcome to attend. Thomas Y. Cartwright’s Walking Battlefield Tour will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and reservations are required by calling 615-790-7190.

The Lotz House is also hosting a Living History Event with the 33rd Alabama/6th Indiana regiment Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a medical, hospital and common soldier program. The Seventh Annual Living History event will provide educational interaction with visitors on the life of the soldiers – both Federal and Confederate – and the stories of the Battle of Franklin held November 30, 1864. Visitors will see how the soldiers camp-out, learn about their lifestyle and witness the stories they tell from the historic battle. It’s free and open to the public.

For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.

About the Lotz House:

The Lotz House, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1976, is located in the heart of downtown historic Franklin, Tennessee at “epicenter” of the Battle of Franklin, which was a pivotal battle in the Civil War on November 30, 1864. The house is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission charged. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Avenue. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.