Lotz House to Host 161st Anniversary of Battle of the Franklin

In commemoration of the 161st Anniversary of the Battle of Franklin held on November 30, the Lotz House will host a Walking Battlefield Tour in the morning and an Illumination Ceremony on the front lawn of the home, ground zero of the Battle of Franklin at 4:30 p.m., the time the battle ensued. In addition, they will celebrate Matilda Lotz’ birthday the day prior to the battle when she turned six years old.

Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright said, “We have commemorated the anniversary of the Battle Franklin since we opened the Lotz House in 2008. It started with a handful of history enthusiasts working to keep the story alive. The Lotz House invited the public to join us in remembering those who died, those who survived, and how it changed Franklin and beyond forever.”

The public is invited to join in the lighting of a luminary on the front steps of the Lotz House at 4:30 p.m. along with a special tribute by instrumentalist Cody Engdahl and reenactor Bill Radcliff.

Thomas Cartwright will lead the Walking Battlefield Tour on Sunday, November 30, at 10:30 a.m. Reservations for the tour are required by calling 615-790-7190.

Saturday, November 29, the Lotz House will offer guests cookies and cider to celebrate what would be Matilda Lotz’s 167th birthday.

For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com. Other specialty tours are offered, including Ghost Tours, Women’s History Tour, and Cellar Tour.

About the Lotz House:

The Lotz House, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1976, is located in the heart of downtown historic Franklin, Tennessee at “ground zero” of the Battle of Franklin, which was a pivotal battle in the Civil War on November 30, 1864. The house is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission charged. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Avenue. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.

More Local News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email