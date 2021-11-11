Lotz House Hosts Candlelight Tours, Photos With Santa & Christmas Ghost Tours This Holiday Season

The Lotz House is hosting a Christmas Candlelight Tour at the historic home every Friday and Saturday in December from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The tour will showcase the decorations of the period of the 1864 Battle of Franklin including fresh décor of pulled cotton, harvested nuts, fresh apples, magnolia branches, and cut holly.

“Christmas Candlelight Tours have been a Franklin tradition for many years and we’re happy to continue that tradition throughout December,” said Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Cartwright. “We like to share what life was like in the 1800’s during the holidays.”

The tour includes all rooms of the 1850’s home with a special emphasis on the dining room complete with holiday decorations and even a traditional country ham. The fragrances translate Christmas and will get visitors in the holiday spirit.

In addition to Candlelight Tours, Ghosts of Christmas Past Tours are set for every Friday and Saturday in December at 8 p.m. and include stories of the spirits that have been active in the Lotz House in recent years.

Santa Claus will be at The Lotz House every Saturday in December from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where children and families will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa Claus.

The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Avenue, ground zero of the Battle of Franklin. Candlelight Tour tickets are $12 per person every Friday and Saturday in December from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Ghosts of Christmas Past Tour tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 7 – 13. To purchase tickets, call 615-790-7190. For more information, visit www.lotzhouse.com. Groups welcome.

About the Lotz House:

The Lotz House, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1976, is located in the heart of downtown historic Franklin, Tennessee at the “epicenter” of the Battle of Franklin, which was a pivotal battle in the Civil War on November 30, 1864. The house is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. Admission charged. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Ave. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.