Lotz House Announces Fourth Living History Event

The Lotz House will host the reenactors from the 33rd Alabama regiment on Friday and Saturday, December 4 and 5. The Fourth Annual Living History event will provide educational interaction with visitors on the life of the soldiers – both Federal and Confederate – and the stories of the Battle of Franklin held November 30, 1864.

“We are very excited to host our Fourth Annual Living History event at Lotz House,” said Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Y. Cartwright. “We had a tremendous response last year for this interactive family event and the live reenactors will provide entertaining learning opportunities.”

Visitors will see how the soldiers camp out, learn about their lifestyle and witness the stories they tell from the historic battle.

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday December 4 and 5 rain or shine. Guided tours of the Lotz House will also be available at $12 per person. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.

About the Lotz House:

The Lotz House, which has been on the National Historic Register since 1976, is located in the heart of downtown historic Franklin, Tennessee at “epicenter” of the Battle of Franklin, which was a pivotal battle in the Civil War on November 30, 1864. The house is open Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 4 p.m. Admission charged. The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Avenue. For more information, call 615-790-7190 or visit www.lotzhouse.com.