Lottery Launches First Tennessee-Only Jackpot Game with Daily Drawings

NASHVILLE –It’s a first! The Tennessee Education Lottery has launched a Tennessee-only jackpot game with drawings every day, giving players a daily opportunity to win a jackpot.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly. Jackpots start at $30,000 and increase until won.

“The Lottery keeps its games creative, fresh and exciting, which helps us accomplish our mission of raising valuable dollars for education programs in the state,” said Rebecca Paul, Lottery president and CEO. “We’re proud to have raised more than $6.6 billion for these programs, and new games like Daily Tennessee Jackpot will appeal to those players who enjoy jackpot games.”

Additional Daily Tennessee Jackpot details:

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

