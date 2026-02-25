Los Lonely Boys to Perform at Harken Hall

Los Lonely Boys bring their signature “Texican rock & roll” to Harken Hall on Tuesday, June 23.

Brothers Henry, Jojo and Ringo Garza have built a career rooted in family, faith and a genre-blending sound that fuses blues, soul, roots and rock. Hailing from San Angelo, Texas, the trio rose to national fame in the early 2000s with their Grammy-winning hit “Heaven,” a No. 1 single that helped their self-titled debut sell more than 2 million copies and spend 76 weeks on the Billboard Top 200.

Early champions like Willie Nelson helped launch a career that has seen Los Lonely Boys share stages and studios with icons including Nelson and Carlos Santana, perform at legendary venues, and earn a reputation for passionate, high-energy live shows. After stepping back briefly to focus on family, the band returned to touring with renewed momentum, including opening for The Who in 2022.

Now fully back in stride, Los Lonely Boys continue to write, record and tour with purpose. Their 2024 release, Resurrection, marked a powerful new chapter which honored the sound that made them stars while reflecting the depth and resilience gained over more than two decades together. With their bond stronger than ever, Los Lonely Boys take the Harken Hall stage on June 23 for a night of soulful, unforgettable rock and roll.

Front Floor Seating $60; Middle Floor Seating $52 and Back Floor Seating $45. Loveseats $200 for two. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/.

Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. Doors open at 6:00 and the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

