Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, to Host Flood Relief Concert at Franklin Theatre

The Franklin Theatre is honored to partner with Franklin, Tennessee native and granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, Tayla Lynn and other talented guests and performers to support the survivors of the devastating August flooding in Humphreys County, Tennessee.

On Monday, October 11th, Lynn will bring together comedian Josh Wolf, podcast host Caroline Hobby and Conway Twitty’s grandson Tre Twitty for an evening of hope, healing, and fundraising.

“The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and The Franklin Theatre are proud to partner with Tayla Lynn on this fundraising effort,” said Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Meg Hershey. “Our mission is rooted in the preservation of special places and the sharing of personal stories and memories. To the people of Humphreys County, nothing is more personal than this disaster, and we hope that, through this effort, we’re able to bring hope, healing, and a Tennessee volunteer spirit to those affected.”

The show will feature comedy, music and personal stories from survivors impacted by the natural disaster and continues the momentum started by Lynn’s grandmother, Loretta Lynn, and her benefit concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on September 13th.

“It was important to me to connect my hometown, Franklin, to my current home in Hurricane Mills. Although the towns are about 75 miles apart, their spirits couldn’t be closer – hard-working, loving, and generous,” said show producer and host Tayla Lynn. “I truly hope the people of Franklin and Williamson County will embrace these survivors and help us do something special for the Humphreys County community.”

Lynn graduated from Franklin High School in 1995. Since then, she has been focused on music and her community. Her first major musical project was as a member of the trio Stealing Angels with Caroline Cutbirth (Hobby) and Jennifer Wayne. The group was signed to Skyville Records in 2007. Lynn’s latest record deal with Texas Records in 2019, has led to her latest album released in May 2021. Titled Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn, the tribute album features her grandmother Loretta Lynn as a co-writer and duets with Tony Booth (“Sweet Thang”) and her Aunt Patsy Lynn Russell (reprise of Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter”). Lynn and her husband, Jon, currently live on 30 acres in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, where they are raising their two sons, Tru and Scout.

Tickets to the “Heal Humphreys County” concert at The Franklin Theatre are now available at www.franklintheatre.com, by calling 615-538-2076 or at the box office.