Loretta Lynn to Release New Album

Iconic country artist Loretta Lynn made a big announcement to start 2021.

Lynn will release her 50th studio album Still Woman Enough on March 19. And she enlisted female country artists for collaborations that include Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker.

Via Instagram, Lynn states, “I told y’all I had some new projects coming your way. I am very excited that my new album, “Still Woman Enough” is available to pre-order now! Out March 19, the album is a celebration of women and 4 amazing women joined me on these new songs, @reba , @carrieunderwood, @missmargoprice , @thetanyatucker . Cant wait for ya’ll to hear it!”

Still Woman Enough was mainly recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, with producers – daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash.

Loretta Lynn – Still Woman Enough

01. Still Woman Enough (featuring Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood) (Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn Russell)

02. Keep On The Sunny Side (A.P. Carter)

03. Honky Tonk Girl (Loretta Lynn)

04. I Don’t Feel At Home Any More (Traditional, arrangement by Loretta Lynn)

05. Old Kentucky Home (Stephen Foster and Loretta Lynn)

06. Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation (Loretta Lynn)

07. One's On The Way (featuring Margo Price (Shel Silverstein)

08. I Wanna Be Free (Loretta Lynn)

09. Where No One Stands Alone (Lister Mosie)

10. I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight (T.B. Ransom)

11. I Saw The Light (Hank Williams)

12. My Love (Loretta Lynn)

13. You Ain’t Woman Enough (featuring Tanya Tucker) (Loretta Lynn)

Lynn teamed up with director David McClister to collaborate on a short film version of ”Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation.” Shot on location at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, Loretta’s new music video includes scenes filmed in her “Butcher Holler” replica home. Watch it below.