Loretta Lynn & Kid Rock Jokingly Get Married

Loretta Lynn is married! And the lucky guy is Kid Rock…sorta.

The country music legend shared via Facebook, “What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn’t always easy–heck it’s not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness. Things got crazy then–my boy Kid Rock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now!”

Later Lynn shared via Facebook, “Well, it didn’t last long, y’all but it sure was fun! I guess I better get on here and let y’all know that it was just a joke— Kid Rock and I didn’t get married over the weekend, but we had a blast.”

Lynn’s granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, shared via Facebook how it happened. It was a family gathering where Tayla Lynn’s father and stepmother were renewing their vows with Kid Rock officiating.

Tayla says via Facebook, “She and Dad even took a moment that was theirs and did something special for Memaw. As they finished their dance to “Look at Us”, having their bestie, Kid Rock, come out to officiate the ceremony and saying their vows to each other they turned the attention to my grandmother. Bob (Kid Rock) was about to sing a song when BAM a preacher walks out on stage. (Insert our bestie Anthony Sims) They turn the lights to Kid and Memaw.”