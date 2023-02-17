Looking to join the WCS team? The District-Wide Career Fair on March 4 is the perfect opportunity to find your fit.

Representatives from all of the district’s schools will be available from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Ravenwood High to meet with and interview potential applicants. Attendees should dress professionally and bring their resumes. There is a hiring bonus for hard-to-fill positions, and contracts may be offered during the event.

“Teaching is a gift, and it’s something to be valued,” said College Grove Elementary teacher Alison Kaczmarksi. “When you’re at work, you don’t feel like you’re at work because you’re doing what you love. You’re helping grow these wonderful kids every day, and it’s just really rewarding.”

Ravenwood High is located at 1724 Wilson Pike in Brentwood. To see vacant positions, visit the WCS Careers page. Contact WCS Recruiting Manager David Harries for more information.

