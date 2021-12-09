Looking for the Perfect Place for a Holiday Photo? Nolensville is Offering Holiday Photo Stops

Looking for that perfect backdrop for your holiday card? The town of Nolensville, in partnership with local businesses, has created its own hometown photo stops for the month of December.

With over 20 locations, you can easily find the winter wonderland instagram worthy spot for you and your family.

Town of Nolensville is asking when you share your photos on social media you use the hashtag#HometownHoliday.

If you have a photo you would like to share, send it to [email protected]

Business/Organization Name Location/Address Nolensville Town Hall 7218 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Nolensville Fire & Rescue Station 7347 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135 Nolensville First United Methodist Church 7316 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Sunset Hills Baptist Church 1635 Sunset Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37027 Nolensville Public Library 915 Oldham Dr, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Beth Lothers Bridge 7280 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Nolensville Historical Society (porch of old school) 7248 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Painted Dragonfly 7311 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Itty Bitty Donuts 7311 Nolensville Rd, Apt B, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Sweet Tea Candle Co. 7307 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Sweet CeCe’s Nolensville 7180 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Derek Simmons – State Farm Insurance Agent 7326 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135 Southern Hospitality Diner 7301 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 BenchMark Physical Therapy 7336 Nolensville Rd, Ste 202, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Village Antiques & Gifts 7289 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Cryo and Contour, Nutrition, Weight Loss and Cryotherapy 7180 Nolensville Rd Suite 2E, Nolensville, TN 37135 Inspire Dental 7116 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Outlanders Southern Chicken 7215 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135 Burn Boot Camp 7116 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135 Lux Salon Suites 7180 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135 Pork Belly Farmhouse 7263 Nolensville Road #4, Nolensville, TN 37135 Gary Force Acura Ice Arena 7235 Haley Industrial Drive Nolensville, TN 37135 Mill Creek Dental 7269 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135 Broken Wheel Pickers 2461 Rocky Fork Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135 Midsouth Family Dentistry 7263 Nolensville Rd # 3, Nolensville, TN 37135 Parking Lot beside Pork Belly Farmhouse (furniture donated by Smuckers Farms) 7263 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135