Looking for the Perfect Place for a Holiday Photo? Nolensville is Offering Holiday Photo Stops

Looking for that perfect backdrop for your holiday card? The town of Nolensville, in partnership with local businesses, has created its own hometown photo stops for the month of December.
With over 20 locations, you can easily find the winter wonderland instagram worthy spot for you and your family.
Town of Nolensville is asking when you share your photos on social media you use the hashtag#HometownHoliday.
If you have a photo you would like to share, send it to [email protected]
|Business/Organization Name
|Location/Address
|Nolensville Town Hall
|7218 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Nolensville Fire & Rescue Station
|7347 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Nolensville First United Methodist Church
|7316 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Sunset Hills Baptist Church
|1635 Sunset Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37027
|Nolensville Public Library
|915 Oldham Dr, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Beth Lothers Bridge
|7280 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Nolensville Historical Society (porch of old school)
|7248 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Painted Dragonfly
|7311 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Itty Bitty Donuts
|7311 Nolensville Rd, Apt B, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Sweet Tea Candle Co.
|7307 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Sweet CeCe’s Nolensville
|7180 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Derek Simmons – State Farm Insurance Agent
|7326 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Southern Hospitality Diner
|7301 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|BenchMark Physical Therapy
|7336 Nolensville Rd, Ste 202, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Village Antiques & Gifts
|7289 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Cryo and Contour, Nutrition, Weight Loss and Cryotherapy
|7180 Nolensville Rd Suite 2E, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Inspire Dental
|7116 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Outlanders Southern Chicken
|7215 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Burn Boot Camp
|7116 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Lux Salon Suites
|7180 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Pork Belly Farmhouse
|7263 Nolensville Road #4, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Gary Force Acura Ice Arena
|7235 Haley Industrial Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|Mill Creek Dental
|7269 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Broken Wheel Pickers
|2461 Rocky Fork Rd, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Midsouth Family Dentistry
|7263 Nolensville Rd # 3, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Parking Lot beside Pork Belly Farmhouse (furniture donated by Smuckers Farms)
|7263 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135
|Residential Neighborhood
|Location/Address
|Bent Creek (Barn)
|135 Lodge Hall Rd, Nolensville, TN, 37135
|Summerlyn (pool)
|305 Summerlyn Dr, Nolensville, TN, 37135