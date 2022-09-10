Looking for Something to Stream this Weekend? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week – September 4, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/01/22 to 09/07/22).
Here are some highlights for this week.
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power makes top of the list, taking House of the Dragon down to #3.
- Elvis (HBO Max) comes in at #2, and The Patient makes our streaming chart for a second consecutive week.
- New are Devil in Ohio, I Came By and Rick and Morty (S6).
Top Ten Streaming Titles this Week.
- The Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power – Prime Video
- Elvis – HBO Max
- House of the Dragon – HBO Max
- The Patient – Hulu
- Samaritan- Prime Video
- Me Time – Netflix
- Devil in Ohio- Netflix
- I Came By – Netflix
- She Hulk: Attorney at Law- Disney+
- Rick and Morty- HBO Max and Hulu