Looking for Something to Stream this Weekend? Here are the Most Watched Titles this Week – September 4, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/01/22 to 09/07/22).

Here are some highlights for this week.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power makes top of the list, taking House of the Dragon down to #3.

Elvis (HBO Max) comes in at #2, and The Patient makes our streaming chart for a second consecutive week.

New are Devil in Ohio, I Came By and Rick and Morty (S6).

Top Ten Streaming Titles this Week.