Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – September, 26,2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/22/22 to 09/28/22).
Here are some highlights from this week.
- Andor is leading our streaming charts, a hit among critics and audiences, and arguably the best Star Wars series yet.
- Netflix secures three movies on this week’s ranking, with Lou at #2, Do Revenge at #6, and Father Stu at #10.
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) and House of the Dragon (HBO Max) continue their fight for viewership.
See the Top Ten Titles Below.
- Andor- Disney +
- Lou- Netflix
- Dahmer-Monster:The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Netflix
- The Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power – Prime Video
- House of the Dragon- HBO Max
- Do Revenge- Netflix
- Rick and Morty- Adult Swim
- Thor: Love and Thunder -Disney +
- Reboot- Hulu
- Father Stu- Netflix