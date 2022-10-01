Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – September, 26,2022

Donna Vissman
Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/22/22 to 09/28/22).

Here are some highlights from this week. 

  • Andor is leading our streaming charts, a hit among critics and audiences, and arguably the best Star Wars series yet.
  • Netflix secures three movies on this week’s ranking, with Lou at #2, Do Revenge at #6, and Father Stu at #10.
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video) and House of the Dragon (HBO Max) continue their fight for viewership.

See the Top Ten Titles Below. 

  1. Andor- Disney +
  2. Lou- Netflix
  3. Dahmer-Monster:The Jeffrey Dahmer Story- Netflix
  4. The Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power – Prime Video
  5. House of the Dragon- HBO Max
  6. Do Revenge- Netflix
  7. Rick and Morty- Adult Swim
  8. Thor: Love and Thunder -Disney +
  9. Reboot- Hulu
  10. Father Stu- Netflix

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

