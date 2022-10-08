Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week – October 3, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (09/28/22 to 10/05/22).

Here are some highlights this week.

  • The Halloween season is here, with Hocus Pocus 2 as the most popular title in our chart.
  • Netflix’s show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ranks #2 this week, followed by Andor.
  • Blonde, Interview with the Vampire, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever make the list for the first time.

Here are the top titles this week. 

  1. Hocus Pocus 2- Disney +
  2. Dahmer -Monster :The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  3. Andor- Disney +
  4. Lou- Netflix
  5. Blonde – Netflix
  6. The Lord of the Rings :The Rings of Power- Prime Video
  7. House of the Dragon – HBO Max
  8. X- Showtime
  9. Interview with the  Vampire – Prime Video and AMC
  10. The Greatest Beer Run Ever – Apple +

Previous articleThe Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here