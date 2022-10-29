Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week October 23, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from HBO Max

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (10/20/22 to 10/26/22).

Here are some highlights this week.

  • The Peripheral cracked our streaming chart on its premiere week on Prime Video.
  • The Watcher continues to top the list for the second consecutive week.
  • New on the list are the movies Barbarian at #5, The School for Good and Evil at #6, and The Stranger at #9.

Top Titles this Week

  1. The Watcher- Netflix
  2. The Peripheral- Prime Video
  3. Terrifier – FuboTV
  4. House of the Dragon – HBO Max
  5. Barbarian- HBO Max
  6. The School for Good and Evil – Netflix
  7. Andor- Disney +
  8. Halloween Ends- Peacock Premium
  9. The Stranger – Netflix
  10. American Horror Story – Hulu

