Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles This Week – October 17th, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (10/13/22 to 10/19/22).
Here are some highlights this week.
- Netflix’s show The Watcher dethroned Interview with the Vampire and is ranking #1 this week.
- New on the list is Halloween Ends at #3, Terrifier at #7, and Hellraiser at #9.
Here are the top titles this week.
- The Watcher – Netflix
- Interview with the Vampire – AMC+
- Halloween Ends- Peacock Premium
- House of the Dragon – HBO Max
- Luckiest Girl Alive- Netflix
- The Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power
- Terrifer – FuboTV
- Dahmer Monster:The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Hellraiser – Hulu
- The Midnight Club- Netflix