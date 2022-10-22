Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles This Week – October 17th, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Reelgood

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (10/13/22 to 10/19/22).

Here are some highlights this week. 

  • Netflix’s show The Watcher dethroned Interview with the Vampire and is ranking #1 this week.
  • New on the list is Halloween Ends at #3, Terrifier at #7, and Hellraiser at #9.

Here are the top titles this week. 

  1. The Watcher – Netflix
  2. Interview with the Vampire – AMC+
  3. Halloween Ends- Peacock  Premium
  4. House of the Dragon – HBO Max
  5. Luckiest Girl Alive- Netflix
  6. The Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power
  7. Terrifer – FuboTV
  8. Dahmer Monster:The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  9. Hellraiser – Hulu
  10. The Midnight Club- Netflix

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

