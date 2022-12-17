Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Titles this Week, December 12, 2022

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (12/08/22 to 12/14/22).
Here are some highlights.
- Wednesday is the most popular title, topping our streaming list for the third consecutive week.
- Just behind comes The White Lotus.
- The movies Emily the Criminal, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Amsterdam are new on the list.
- Bullet Train at #3 and Yellowstone at #4 continue to go strong, returning this week as well.
See the Top Ten Titles below.
- Wednesday- Netflix
- The White Lotus- HBO Max
- Bullet Train – Netflix
- Yellowstone – Paramount +
- Emily the Criminal- Netflix
- Willow- Disney +
- Everything Everywhere All at Once- FuboTV and Showtime
- Guillermo de Toro’s Pinocchio-Netflix
- Three Pines- Prime Video
- Amsterdam – HBO Max