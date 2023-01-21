Looking for Something to Stream? Here are the Top Ten Titles this Week – January 18, 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (01/12/23 to 01/18/23).

Here are highlights for this week. 

  • HBO Max takes over our streaming ranking this week with four titles among the most watched of the week.
  • The Last of Us broke the list just days after its premiere.

Here are the top ten titles this week. 

  1. The Last of Us – HBO Max
  2. The Pale Blue Eye – Netflix
  3. The Menu – HBO Max
  4. Kaleidoscope – Netflix
  5. Yellowstone – Paramount +
  6. Ginny & Georgia – Netflix
  7. Everything Everywhere All at Once – Showtime
  8. The White Lotus – HBO Max
  9. The Banshees of Inisherin – HBO Max
  10. Mayfair Witches – AMC+
